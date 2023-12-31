Titans lose Will Levis, trail 20-3 to Texans at halftime

The Titans lost to the Texans 19-16 in overtime two weeks ago. It’s worse today.

Houston leads 20-3 at halftime, and adding injury to insult for Tennessee, it has lost starting quarterback Will Levis again.

Levis was carted to the training room in the second quarter Sunday, and the Titans list him as questionable to return with a foot injury.

Levis was injured on a sack by Jerry Hughes, who also stripped the ball from Levis’ hand. Sheldon Rankins returned the fumble 13 yards for a touchdown.

It is the second time in three weeks Levis has been injured against the Texans, injuring his ankle on the final play Dec. 17 and missing last week’s loss to the Seahawks.

Levis is 2-of-6 for 16 yards, and Ryan Tannehill 6-of-6 for 78 yards.

The Titans kicked a last-play field goal before halftime, with Nick Folk getting them on the scoreboard with a 53-yarder.

The Texans have outgained the Titans 197 to 79, with C.J. Stroud back in the lineup after missing two games with a concussion.

Stroud is 16-of-20 for 132 yards and a touchdown, a 12-yard throw to Brevin Jordan.

Texans rookie edge rusher Will Anderson also has returned, making two sacks today.

The Texans list receiver Noah Brown (hip) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (groin) as questionable to return, and the Titans have ruled out receiver Colton Dowell (knee).