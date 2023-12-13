Titans put Kristian Fulton, Kyle Peko on IR

The Titans announced a handful of transactions on Wednesday, including a pair that end the regular season for two defensive players.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive tackle Kyle Peko have been placed on injured reserve. Fulton has been out with a hamstring injury and Peko suffered a calf injury in Tennessee’s comeback win over the Dolphins in Week 14.

Fulton had 46 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 appearances this season. Peko appeared in every game and had 22 tackles and one pass defensed for the Titans.

The Titans filled their roster spots by signing a pair of defensive linemen. Quinton Bohanna was plucked off the Lions practice squad and Keondre Coburn was previously on the practice squad in Kansas City.