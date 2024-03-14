Titans re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to one-year deal

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be back with the Titans for a fifth season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Westbrook-Ikhine has agreed to remain in Tennessee on a one-year deal. No other terms have been reported.

Westbrook-Ikhine made the Titans as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and has been a regular part of the team’s receiver rotation for the last three seasons. He started 29 games over that span, including nine of the 14 games he played last season.

Westbrook-Ikhine caught 28 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns in those appearances and he’ll try to build on that performance in Brian Callahan’s first season as the head coach in Tennessee.