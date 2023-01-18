 Skip navigation
Titans request interview with Justin Outten for a job on their offensive staff

  
Published January 18, 2023 04:48 PM
The Titans want to interview Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for a job on their offensive staff, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Outten called plays for the Broncos in the final two games of the season after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett.

Outten began his NFL coaching career in Atlanta in 2016 as an intern before earning a promotion to offensive assistant, a job he held in 2017-18. He was the Packers’ tight ends coach from 2019-21 before following Hackett to Denver.

The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing last week.

Tennessee finished 28th in points scored and 30th in yards in 2022.