Titans request interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy for OC opening

The Titans have their eyes on a couple of Chiefs assistants as they look for a new offensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy.

Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator in Kansas City since 2018 and has had numerous head coaching interviews, including one with the Colts this week. Moving to Tennessee would be a lateral move, but it would come with more responsibility for putting together the entire offense because Andy Reid has a heavy hand in that with the Chiefs.

Nagy was Bieniemy’s predecessor in Kansas City before moving on to the Bears head coaching job. He returned to Reid’s staff after being fired in Chicago after the 2021 season.