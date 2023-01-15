 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans request interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy for OC opening

  
Published January 15, 2023 05:34 AM
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230110
January 10, 2023 09:16 AM
With the playoff field set, Mike Florio and Chris Simms choose who they think are the best bets to win it all come February.

The Titans have their eyes on a couple of Chiefs assistants as they look for a new offensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy.

Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator in Kansas City since 2018 and has had numerous head coaching interviews, including one with the Colts this week. Moving to Tennessee would be a lateral move, but it would come with more responsibility for putting together the entire offense because Andy Reid has a heavy hand in that with the Chiefs.

Nagy was Bieniemy’s predecessor in Kansas City before moving on to the Bears head coaching job. He returned to Reid’s staff after being fired in Chicago after the 2021 season.