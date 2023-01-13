 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record

  
Published January 13, 2023 03:43 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230112
January 12, 2023 09:05 AM
From Micah Parsons to Christian McCaffrey, Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline which players who aren't QBs need to step up big time in the Wild Card round.

Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record in 2022.

Stonehouse averaged 53.1 yards per punt during the regular season, setting a new single-season record. The previous record of 51.4 yards per punt was set by Sammy Baugh in 1940.

The 2022 National Football League Record & Fact Book listed Baugh’s 82-year-old record as the oldest single-season record in the NFL.

Baugh, a Hall of Fame quarterback, was playing a very different sport in 1940. He routinely quick-kicked when lined up as a quarterback and was therefore standing closer to the line of scrimmage when punting, and the other team often didn’t have a returner ready to field the punt, so Baugh’s punting distance would frequently benefit from the ball rolling well past its landing spot. Those differences in the way the game was played made Baugh’s record nearly unbreakable.

But Stonehouse broke it, and broke it by a significant margin.