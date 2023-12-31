Titans rule out Will Levis with foot injury

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis will not return today.

The team ruled him out with a foot injury.

Levis injured his left ankle against the Texans two weeks ago. It’s his right foot today.

He missed last week’s game with his ankle injury, and with only one game remaining this season, he might miss another.

Levis was carted to the training room in the second quarter Sunday after being injured on a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes that Sheldon Rankins returned for a 13-yard touchdown.

Levis went 2-of-6 for 16 yards.