Titans sign A.J. Moore

  
Published July 26, 2023 09:23 AM

Defensive back A.J. Moore’s first season with the Titans ended with a season-ending injury in Week One, but he will give it another try this year.

The Titans announced that they have signed Moore on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Curtis Brooks was waived in a corresponding move.

Moore played five special teams snaps in Tennessee’s season-opening loss to the Giants last season. He spent the previous four seasons with the Texans.

Moore appeared in 55 games during his time in Houston. He had 69 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.