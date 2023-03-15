 Skip navigation
Titans tender Aaron Brewer at second-round level

  
Published March 15, 2023 12:07 PM
The Titans have tendered two of their restricted free agents at the second-round level.

The team announced that offensive lineman Aaron Brewer and defensive lineman Teair Tart both received that tender offer. There was a previous report about Tart’s tender, but not the level.

Brewer started 15 games at left guard and two games at center for the Titans last season. He played 24 games over his first two seasons with the team.

The second-round tender comes with a $4.304 million salary for next season. Teams can negotiate with both players and would send a second-round pick to Tennessee if the Titans did not match an offer.

The team also announced that defensive lineman Naquan Jones has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. He had 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 24 games over the last two seasons.