Today’s UFA deals aren’t enforceable until they’re officially signed on Wednesday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Today’s UFA deals aren’t enforceable until they’re officially signed on Wednesday

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:59 AM
nbc_pft_ramspicks_230313
March 13, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Rams having so many picks in the 2023 NFL Draft will affect the team’s redesign, as well as if this is Aaron Donald’s last year.

As expected, plenty of free-agent deals are being negotiated. However, there’s at least a little reason to expect the unexpected.

The contracts negotiated today between team and agent won’t become official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, at the earliest.

Either side can back out before then. Teams rarely do it. Players sometimes do.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, for example, once backed out of a deal with the Jets to stay with the Vikings. Running back Frank Gore had a verbal deal with the Eagles, before joining the Colts.

It really is fair game for a player to change his mind. And if, for example, quarterback Aaron Rodgers lets the Jets know that he doesn’t want to play with them before Wednesday, the Jets could try to get Jimmy Garoppolo to do to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels what McDaniels once did to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Bottom line -- no deal is done until it’s done, and none of these deals can be done until Wednesday afternoon, at the earliest.