Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield is doing all the right things right now

Baker Mayfield has played for teams of varying quality since entering the NFL in 2018 and he’s turned in performances of varying quality, but Sunday still brought a first in his professional career.

Mayfield posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 for the first time in his career while piloting the Buccaneers to a 34-20 win in Green Bay. Mayfield was 22-of-28 for 381 yards and four touchdowns as the Buccaneers improved to 7-7 while remaining atop the NFC South.

During his postgame press conference, head coach Todd Bowles didn’t hold back when it came time to discuss what Mayfield’s presence has meant to the team.

“He’s meant everything,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “From a mental standpoint to a quarterback standpoint, making plays. From a toughness standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, he’s done everything. He’s checked all the boxes. He’s doing all the right things now and I can’t say enough about him.”

The Buccaneers host the Jaguars next week, but the biggest game left on their schedule is a Week 17 home date with the Saints. Both teams have the same record at the moment and a win would give the Bucs a season sweep and tiebreaker edge on their divisional rivals, so having a player in the groove that Mayfield is in right now is a big edge for the Bucs’ bid to keep playing into January.