Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask will each start a preseason game

The first Buccaneers depth chart of the season lists Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask as the team’s starting quarterback and head coach Todd Bowles reinforced the even nature of the competition at his Tuesday press conference.

The team plays its first preseason game against the Steelers on Friday and the identity of the starter for that game has not been revealed at this point. Once it is, Bowles said we’ll also know who will be starting their second preseason game against the Jets.

“Whoever starts this game, the other one will start the next game and get the same amount of reps,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “So, once we sit down and go through that on Thursday, we’ll have a better decision. But they should expect to play.”

Bowles didn’t say whether the second quarterback into Friday’s game will get time with members of the first-team offense and there’s no plan in place for the third week of preseason, but it certainly looks like the Bucs are doing all they can to evaluate their quarterbacks under the same conditions.