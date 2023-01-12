Todd Bowles: Carlton Davis is good to go

The Buccaneers will have one of their key members of the secondary back for Monday’s playoff game against the Cowboys.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Thursday press conference that cornerback Carlton Davis is “good to go” for the matchup.

Davis has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. In 13 starts during the regular season, he recorded 65 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Bowles also noted that Vita Vea, who has been dealing with a calf injury, was able to participate in some aspects of practice. And center Ryan Jensen, who’s returning from a knee injury that’s kept him out for the whole season, could be activated to the 53-man roster in time for the first playoff game.

The first Buccaneers injury report for the wild card round will be issued later on Thursday.