Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Todd Bowles: Carlton Davis is good to go

  
Published January 12, 2023 08:46 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysbucsprev_230112
January 12, 2023 08:53 AM
Despite Tampa Bay’s turbulent season, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why Tom Brady is more than capable of pulling together a strong postseason start against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers will have one of their key members of the secondary back for Monday’s playoff game against the Cowboys.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Thursday press conference that cornerback Carlton Davis is “good to go” for the matchup.

Davis has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. In 13 starts during the regular season, he recorded 65 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Bowles also noted that Vita Vea, who has been dealing with a calf injury, was able to participate in some aspects of practice. And center Ryan Jensen, who’s returning from a knee injury that’s kept him out for the whole season, could be activated to the 53-man roster in time for the first playoff game.

The first Buccaneers injury report for the wild card round will be issued later on Thursday.