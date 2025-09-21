Todd Bowles had a colorful reaction to Jets returning blocked FG for a TD in fourth quarter

The Buccaneers looked to be in control of Sunday’s game against the Jets when they lined up to kick a field goal to go up nine points with less than two minutes to play, but Jets edge rusher Will McDonald spoiled the attempt.

McDonald vaulted the line to block Caleb McLaughlin’s kick and returned the ball 50 yards for a touchdown that put the Jets up 27-26 with 1:41 left to play. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked at his press conference what was going through his mind as McDonald was heading into the end zone.

“Excuse my language, but you gotta f—king be s—tting me. Then, after that, we see how much time’s on the clock, calm down and win the game,” Bowles said.

That’s just what the Bucs did. Baker Mayfield hit two completions to set up another McLaughlin field goal attempt. It went through, which meant Bowles could crack jokes about the game a few minutes later.