 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles had a colorful reaction to Jets returning blocked FG for a TD in fourth quarter

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:13 PM

The Buccaneers looked to be in control of Sunday’s game against the Jets when they lined up to kick a field goal to go up nine points with less than two minutes to play, but Jets edge rusher Will McDonald spoiled the attempt.

McDonald vaulted the line to block Caleb McLaughlin’s kick and returned the ball 50 yards for a touchdown that put the Jets up 27-26 with 1:41 left to play. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked at his press conference what was going through his mind as McDonald was heading into the end zone.

“Excuse my language, but you gotta f—king be s—tting me. Then, after that, we see how much time’s on the clock, calm down and win the game,” Bowles said.

That’s just what the Bucs did. Baker Mayfield hit two completions to set up another McLaughlin field goal attempt. It went through, which meant Bowles could crack jokes about the game a few minutes later.