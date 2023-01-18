Todd Bowles on Ryan Succop: We’ve got to be able to kick longer field goals

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop’s job appears to be in jeopardy.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was blunt when addressing the kicking game on his radio show, saying that Succop’s field goal range isn’t good enough.

“Ryan was very efficient this year, but we’ve got to be able to kick longer field goals than we’ve kicked. I think we’ve got to get past 47 yards, be able to kick from 50, 55 yards as well,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Ryan Succop was just 2-for-7 on field goals 50 yards or longer this season, the worst in the NFL among the 24 kickers who attempted at least five field goals from 50+ yards. And the average distance of those seven attempts was only 52.3 yards, so it’s not like the Bucs were asking Succop to make a bunch of 60-yard field goals. Instead, they were asking Succop to make the kinds of longer field goals that are well within the range of most NFL kickers, and Succop wasn’t making them.

Succop has a non-guaranteed salary of $3.75 million in 2023, and it seems highly unlikely that the Bucs would be willing to pay that, given his performance in 2022 and Bowles’ comments. It looks like there will be a new kicker in Tampa Bay in 2023.