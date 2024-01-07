Todd Bowles: Thank goodness for Antoine Winfield Jr.'s play on the goal line

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was frequently cited as a Pro Bowl snub after rosters were announced this week and he showed why people thought he should have made it during Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Winfield dove to force a fumble by Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark before Chark could score a touchdown and had a sack that forced the Panthers to try a longer field goal that Matthew Wright missed in the second half. Those plays loomed large in a 9-0 win that made the Bucs the NFC South champs for the third straight year.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said “thank goodness” for Winfield’s forced fumble after the game and shared his thoughts on how Winfield can continue to make something out of being passed over for the Pro Bowl.

“He can take us to the playoffs, just like he did,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “Winning playoff games and Super Bowls, that’s what helps your Pro Bowl snubs.”

Winfield and the Bucs will host a playoff game next weekend and that will give him a chance to continue an outstanding season in Tampa.