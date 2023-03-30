 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles: We’re not looking for a QB to come in and be Superman

  
Published March 30, 2023 07:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether the Ravens reportedly were looking at Baker Mayfield as a starter or backup for Lamar Jackson.

The Buccaneers will have a new quarterback in 2023 and they will be asking him to do different things than they asked of Tom Brady.

That was part of the message from head coach Todd Bowles at the league meetings this week. Bowles said that “everybody just assumes you are going to be bad” because Brady is no longer on the team, but he wants Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask and anyone else who might be in the mix at quarterback to know that they won’t be carrying the entire weight of the team on their shoulder.

“You don’t need to be the guy; you need to rely on the 10 guys around you ,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “You don’t need to be the guy. We are not looking for a guy to come in here and be Superman. We have great players, you have Mike Evans, you have Chris Godwin, you have Rachaad [White], you have Tristan [Wirfs], you have Ryan Jensen, you have Cade Otton coming; You have guys that you can play with and pieces, so you do not have to be the guy. You just really need to drive the car.”

The Bucs were 8-9 and first-round playoff losers with Brady and that cast of characters last season, so the job will be a bit more difficult than Bowles made it sound if the Bucs want to run their streak of postseason appearances to four straight years.