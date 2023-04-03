 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: We’ve talked about Rachaad White becoming a more complete back

  
Published April 3, 2023 05:13 AM
nbc_pft_bakerbrady_230321
March 21, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Baker Mayfield will perform in Tampa Bay, why it could be exactly the situation the QB needs to gain momentum back and how he’ll compete against Kyle Trask.

The Buccaneers are a team in transition heading into 2023, but they will have some continuity in their offensive backfield.

A third-round pick in 2022, running back Rachaad White is a key offensive player entering his second season. He finished his rookie year with 481 yards rushing, which was second on the club to Leonard Fournette’s 668 yards. White also had 50 catches for 290 yards with a pair of TDs.

But he also fumbled three times on his 179 touches, which is something he’ll have to clean up.

The Buccaneers failed to develop a consistent, quality running attack for all of last season, which is part of why head coach Todd Bowles replaced Byron Leftwich with Dave Canales. But Bowles has also talked about what he’d like to see from White in the running back’s second season.

“Just get better — we talked about him becoming a more complete back,” Bowles said at last week’s league meeting, via Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com. “I know the ball went on the ground a few too many times that we talked about and aware of him holding on to the football, number one. Taking care of the football, and then with the new offense, I look for him to continue to accelerate and get better in all phases to become a complete, three-down back .”

The Bucs have also added Chase Edmonds at running back this offseason while Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird remain on the roster.