Todd Bowles: We’ve talked about Rachaad White becoming a more complete back

The Buccaneers are a team in transition heading into 2023, but they will have some continuity in their offensive backfield.

A third-round pick in 2022, running back Rachaad White is a key offensive player entering his second season. He finished his rookie year with 481 yards rushing, which was second on the club to Leonard Fournette’s 668 yards. White also had 50 catches for 290 yards with a pair of TDs.

But he also fumbled three times on his 179 touches, which is something he’ll have to clean up.

The Buccaneers failed to develop a consistent, quality running attack for all of last season, which is part of why head coach Todd Bowles replaced Byron Leftwich with Dave Canales. But Bowles has also talked about what he’d like to see from White in the running back’s second season.

“Just get better — we talked about him becoming a more complete back,” Bowles said at last week’s league meeting, via Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com. “I know the ball went on the ground a few too many times that we talked about and aware of him holding on to the football, number one. Taking care of the football, and then with the new offense, I look for him to continue to accelerate and get better in all phases to become a complete, three-down back .”

The Bucs have also added Chase Edmonds at running back this offseason while Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird remain on the roster.