Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson is working hard; we’ll get him up to speed when he gets here

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson is working hard; we’ll get him up to speed when he gets here

  
Published May 10, 2023 10:20 AM

The Ravens are installing a new offense under coordinator Todd Monken, who was hired in February.

While Lamar Jackson has signed his contract to make him the highest-paid player in league history, he has not been attending Baltimore’s voluntary offseason program.

Monken spoke with the media on Wednesday and told reporters, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, that the team is in constant communication with the players who aren’t in the building.

But there is still going to be some catching up to do for Jackson and others like receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Well first off, we’re excited about the guys who are here,” Monken said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I know Lamar’s working hard. I know the guys who aren’t here are working hard. They’re pros. When they’re here, they’re here. We look forward to getting them here and getting them up to speed to what we’re doing offensively.

“I think that’s probably the biggest challenge, but it’s football. When they get here, they get here, and we’ll get them up to speed .”

Monken added that he’s hopeful Jackson and Beckham will report “in a short amount of time.”

The Ravens are currently in Phase II of the offseason program, which means they can work with coaches on the field. But they can’t go against a defense.

So, there’s still plenty of time for Jackson to get familiar with the club’s new scheme, Beckham, and the rest of Baltimore’s new weapons in the spring.