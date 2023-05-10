Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson is working hard; we’ll get him up to speed when he gets here

The Ravens are installing a new offense under coordinator Todd Monken, who was hired in February.

While Lamar Jackson has signed his contract to make him the highest-paid player in league history, he has not been attending Baltimore’s voluntary offseason program.

Monken spoke with the media on Wednesday and told reporters, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, that the team is in constant communication with the players who aren’t in the building.

But there is still going to be some catching up to do for Jackson and others like receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Well first off, we’re excited about the guys who are here,” Monken said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I know Lamar’s working hard. I know the guys who aren’t here are working hard. They’re pros. When they’re here, they’re here. We look forward to getting them here and getting them up to speed to what we’re doing offensively.

“I think that’s probably the biggest challenge, but it’s football. When they get here, they get here, and we’ll get them up to speed .”

Monken added that he’s hopeful Jackson and Beckham will report “in a short amount of time.”

The Ravens are currently in Phase II of the offseason program, which means they can work with coaches on the field. But they can’t go against a defense.

So, there’s still plenty of time for Jackson to get familiar with the club’s new scheme, Beckham, and the rest of Baltimore’s new weapons in the spring.