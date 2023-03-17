Tom Brady reiterates love for football, but says it’s time to be a dad

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady reiterates love for football, but says it’s time to be a dad

  
Published March 17, 2023 10:00 AM
nbc_pft_mayfiedltotb_230316
March 16, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Baker Mayfield will fit in Tampa Bay, given the QB reportedly is signing a one-year deal, and assess what he’s capable of accomplishing at this point in his career.

Tom Brady is retired. Again. And it remains impossible to assume he’ll won’t come back. Again.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady addressed his status this last night at an event in connection with one of his various non-FTX off-field enterprises.

“There is nothing I love more than football ,” Brady said, “but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

That’s not exactly the kind of unwavering, unshakable, irrevocable commitment to retirement that will keep him from waking up one day in June or July and deciding that he’s checked enough boxes to return to football without credibly being accused of being a bad father.

At this point, of course, the problem is that the seats are filling up. The 49ers added Sam Darnold. The Dolphins added Mike White. He done with the Buccaneers. Where else is there a potentially contending team that would scrap its current plans for a season with Brady?

Washington? Tennessee? Detroit? Indy?

Brady would likely have to be willing to accept a bargain-basement deal, if he decides to come back in June or July. Of course, if he decides to unretire for a second time, it won’t be for gathering money today. It will be about avoiding regret later.

When he’s 50, 60, 70, 80. Will he believe he got every ounce from his talents? Or will he be tormented be regret that he didn’t keep going?

I wouldn’t bet on Brady coming back this year. But I’ll definitely bet on Brady regretting it in five, 15, 25, and 35 years if he doesn’t.