Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tom Brady’s 66 passes were two short of all-time postseason record

  
Published January 17, 2023 05:12 AM
nbc_pft_bradylooksold_230117
January 17, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the reality of Tom Brady playing in the NFL at 45 years old, including situations where the QB must prioritize avoiding a hit and the team pays the price.

If Monday night’s game was Tom Brady’s final contest as a member of the Buccaneers, the Bucs got their money’s worth.

Brady threw 66 passes in the 31-14 defeat. It was the second most attempts in any postseason game in NFL history, behind only the 68 passes thrown by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a 202o wild-card loss to the Browns.

Quarterbacks have thrown 60 or more passes in postseason games eight times. Tom Brady and Drew Brees have done it twice.

It’s usually not a good sign; a quarterback throws that much when his team is trailing. Indeed, quarterbacks who have thrown 60 or more times in a postseason game are 2-6 in those contests.

One of the wins came six years ago, in Super Bowl LI. That’s when Brady threw 62 passes in order to reverse a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons.

For his career, Brady has now thrown 50 or more passes in 10 postseason games. He’s 6-4 in those games.

He also has completed 30 or more passes in 11 postseason games. Last night’s 35 completions ties Brady with himself from a 2017 win over the Titans for eighth place.