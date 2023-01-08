Tom Brady’s day ends late in second quarter

Despite the Bucs having already clinched the NFC South and having nothing to gain Sunday, Tom Brady started against the Falcons. He played five possessions before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter.

Blaine Gabbert threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage on his first possession to give the Bucs a 17-10 halftime lead.

Brady went 13-of-17 for 84 yards and a touchdown, throwing an 8-yard score to Kyle Rudolph.

Receiver Mike Evans was active but didn’t play because of an illness.

Desmond Ridder is 5-of-10 for 41 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt. Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries.