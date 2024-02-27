Tom Telesco: Davante Adams is a Raider

Wide receiver Davante Adams’ name has been mentioned in trade rumors at points during his time with the Raiders and the prospect of trading him came up during General Manager Tom Telesco’s Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Telesco was hired earlier this year after a search to find a replacement for the fired Dave Ziegler and a change like that can sometimes lead to further housecleaning from the previous regime. Telesco’s answer when he was asked about entertaining offers for Adams suggests that he’s not planning to move the wideout.

“He’s a Raider,” Telesco said, via multiple reporters.

The right offer can change plans, but Adams was supportive of the move to make Antonio Pierce the head coach and he called it “definitely exciting” that Luke Getsy, who Adams knows from their time together in Green Bay, has been nmaed the new offensive coordinator. That sets the stage for a third season for Adams in Vegas and all involved will be hoping it is the most successful one.