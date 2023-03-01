 Skip navigation
Tom Telesco: No thought of parting ways with Keenan Allen

  
Published March 1, 2023 06:27 AM
The Chargers have some work to do to get under the cap ahead of the start of the new league year on March 15, but that work won’t include the departure of wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen missed seven games last season and he has a cap number of $21.7 million for the 2023 season, which is a combination that led to a question for General Manager Tom Telesco on if the team’s given any thought to moving forward without the 10-year veteran. Telesco said that the Chargers are “thrilled” with Allen and have not entertained that notion.

“Keenan Allen, to me, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner,” Telesco said on NFL Network. “He’s an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback and we need weapons around him. There’s never been any thought of that.”

Allen has the second-most catches, third-most receiving yards, and fourth-most receiving touchdowns in Chargers history and Telesco’s comments suggest he’ll have plenty of chances to add to those totals before he’s out of the organization.