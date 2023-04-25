 Skip navigation
Tommy Townsend re-signs with Kansas City

  
Published April 25, 2023 01:37 PM
The Chiefs officially have their punter back for 2023.

Tommy Townsend has re-signed with Kansas City, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Townsend had been tendered as a restricted free agent.

Townsend had one of the league’s easier assignments as a punter in 2022, given that he played for the team that finished No. 1 in yards and scoring. But he still was a first-team All-Pro after averaging a career-high 50.4 yards on his 53 punts and averaged 45.6 net yards per punt. Twenty-two of Townsend’s punts were downed inside the 20 with only four touchbacks.

In 49 games over his young career, Townsend has averaged 47.6 yards per punt and 43.2 net yards on 142 attempts.