Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tony Pollard has a full practice; Leighton Vander Esch limited

  
Published January 4, 2023 11:28 AM
January 4, 2023 02:25 PM
Mistakes doomed the Packers in Detroit during the Week 9 matchup against the Lions, but enough has changed ahead of Week 18 to throw the season's first meeting out the window.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday. He missed practice all last week and Thursday Night Football with a thigh injury.

Pollard, who made his first Pro Bowl, leads Dallas with 1,359 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. He has 988 yards rushing and 39 receptions for 371 yards.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) practiced for the first time since Dec. 16. He was limited Wednesday.

Vander Esch has missed the past two games.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (tooth) did not practice.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was limited.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, who played with a club on his hand in Thursday’s victory over the Titans, was off the report.