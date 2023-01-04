Tony Pollard has a full practice; Leighton Vander Esch limited

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday. He missed practice all last week and Thursday Night Football with a thigh injury.

Pollard, who made his first Pro Bowl, leads Dallas with 1,359 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. He has 988 yards rushing and 39 receptions for 371 yards.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) practiced for the first time since Dec. 16. He was limited Wednesday.

Vander Esch has missed the past two games.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (tooth) did not practice.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was limited.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, who played with a club on his hand in Thursday’s victory over the Titans, was off the report.