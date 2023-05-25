 Skip navigation
Tony Pollard participating in Cowboys’ OTAs

  
Published May 25, 2023 08:57 AM

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had surgery four months ago after injuring his lower leg in the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the 49ers, but he is making progress in his recovery.

Pollard is on the practice field during the Cowboys’ Organized Team Activities, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed today.

However, McCarthy also noted that the Cowboys are going at a very slow pace in their OTAs, more like a walk-through practice. So just because Pollard is able to participate, that doesn’t mean he’s fully healthy. (McCarthy has been fined by the NFL each of the last two offseasons for violations of league rules about the intensity of offseason practices, so McCarthy is being extra careful to take it easy at OTAs this year.)

Pollard signed the franchise tender the Cowboys gave him this offseason, which means he has a guaranteed base salary of $10.091 million for the 2023 season.