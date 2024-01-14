Tony Pollard’s TD run reduces Cowboys’ deficit to 34-16

The Cowboys scored their second touchdown of the day on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard.

But when it rains, it pours.

The Cowboys opted to go for 2, and Dak Prescott threw a pass to Jake Ferguson. Dallas, though, was cited for an ineligible player downfield and offensive pass interference. They then opted to kick the extra point.

Brandon Aubrey’s PAT bounced off the right upright, his fourth extra point miss of the season.

The Cowboys trail 34-16 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Prescott is 21-of-34 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Packers have lost a pair of defensive players, with cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle) and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (stinger) leaving. Both are questionable to return.

Alexander rolled his ankle in practice last week and was questionable to play.