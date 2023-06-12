 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travel issues keep Trent Brown from getting to Patriots minicamp Monday

  
Published June 12, 2023 10:53 AM
W1sI8aF883oO
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy isn’t the only Patriots veteran who missed the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday.

Tackle Trent Brown also failed to report, although the reason for his absence is not the same as the reported reason for Guy. Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports that Brown’s flight was canceled due to bad weather in Texas while Guy is missing because he is unhappy about his contract.

Brown was not at any of the OTAs or other voluntary work that was open to the media this offseason. Calvin Anderson has seen time at left tackle in Brown’s absence while Riley Reiff has been working on the right side.

According to multiple reports, wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton did not participate in practice because of injuries. Guard Michael Onwenu was also out of action on Monday.