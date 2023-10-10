Travis Etienne Jr. casts vote for grass over turf

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. had a career day on the artificial surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He still prefers playing on grass.

“I mean, it’s always better to play on grass than turf,” Etienne told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Bills, when asked about the rash of injuries during the game. “I feel like the turf, it kind of doesn’t give as well as the grass give. But man, yeah, you hate to see injuries happen. . . . We’d much rather play on grass but at the end of the day it’s out of our control.”

It’s ultimately not out of their control. As more and more players make a stink about crappy field conditions (especially at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), the league at some point will have to ditch the word salads and talking points and listen to the men who have to work on subpar surfaces.

The question is whether the players would ever strike over the issue. Although the current labor deal lasts into the next decade, it’s fair and appropriate for the player to begin making it known that, the next time the owners and players gather to talk turkey on terms of the working relationship, the players will be willing to take a stand for real grass.

For real change to ever happen, they have to be willing to do just that.