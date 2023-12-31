Travis Etienne pushes Jaguars lead to 16-0

The Jaguars didn’t get to the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but they didn’t have to wait long to end that drought in the third quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the half, the Jaguars saw Travis Etienne run 62 yards for a touchdown on their second offensive play of the quarter. Brandon McManus nailed the extra point and the Jags now lead 16-0 with just over three minutes off the clock.

Etienne now has eight carries for 84 yards on the afternoon.

That’s 43 more yards than the Panthers have managed all day. That’s an unwelcome change in production from last week, but an all too familiar spot for the Panthers to find themselves in this season.