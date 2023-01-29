Travis Kelce: Burrowhead my ass, it’s Mahomes’ house

The Chiefs didn’t take kindly to the Bengals calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made that abundantly clear immediately after the game.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed on CBS immediately following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals, Kelce jumped in to tell the world exactly what the Chiefs thought of the Bengals’ trash talk.

“Burrowhead my ass, it’s Mahomes’ house,” Kelce said.

Some Bengals had been referring to the Chiefs’ home field as “Burrowhead” because of the success that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had against the Chiefs. Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones seemed motivated by it last week , and Kelce was eager to rub the Bengals’ noses in it after the game.