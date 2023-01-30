 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce: “Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor”

  
Published January 30, 2023 07:07 AM
nbc_pft_chrisjones_230130
January 30, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on how the Chiefs’ defensive efforts played a key role in limiting the Bengals’ offense in the AFC Championship.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval went a little overboard in supporting the Bengals last week, and the Chiefs noticed.

Pureval issued a proclamation last week that referred to the Chiefs’ stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium” and said that Joe Burrow should take a paternity test to see if he’s Patrick Mahomes’ father. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked some trash back at Pureval after beating the Bengals.

“Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor,” Kelce said.

In the postgame celebration, Kelce also addressed Pureval directly.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, jabroni,” Kelce said.

Pureval went on Twitter afterward and accepted it.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” Pureval wrote . “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year.”

Next year, Pureval will likely tone down the trash talk toward the Bengals’ opponents.