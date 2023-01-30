 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce: I wasn’t the only one, we had a lot of guys step up and play hurt

  
Published January 30, 2023 05:50 AM
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played on Sunday despite a back injury, but when asked about it after the game, he immediately changed the subject to credit some of his teammates who were also playing hurt.

“I wasn’t the only one that was going through it,” Kelce said. “We had a lot of guys banged up and what that meant was that we were going to need some guys to step up. That’s offense, defense, and even special teams you saw a lot of guys get put in there and having to step up. That’s what makes this thing that much better. That’s what makes this game that much sweeter. When you can get all three phases to come together and win the biggest game of the year up to this point, it’s a sweet feeling. man. Being in that locker room, sharing that moment with those guys, I’m going to remember that forever.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was playing through a high ankle sprain, but Kelce said there was never a moment when he thought Mahomes might not be able to go.

“There was no doubt in my mind he was going to be out there,” Kelce said. “I knew for a fact he was going to give this city and this organization, all the guys he goes to work with every day, everything he has. Even on that last play, you saw it all come together. You guys know how much I love that guy, but it’s moments like that that make it that much more special to be his teammate. . . . We got a warrior back there at quarterback.”

The Chiefs now have two weeks to heal up before the Super Bowl.