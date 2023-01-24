 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce tied with Gronk, behind only Rice and Edelman, in career playoff receiving yards

  
Published January 24, 2023 06:20 AM
nbc_pft_mahomeslatest_230124
January 24, 2023 07:53 AM
Patrick Mahomes has made it clear to Andy Reid that he intends to play in the AFC Championship, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how it’ll impact the QB’s play.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has moved into third place in NFL history on the career postseason receiving yards list.

After gaining 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, Kelce now has 1,389 receiving yards in the playoffs in his career. That moves him into a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the third-most in NFL history.

Kelce would take over second place with 54 receiving yards on Sunday against the Bengals. Currently in second place in NFL history is Julian Edelman, who had 1,442 receiving yards in the playoffs in his career.

To move into first place, Kelce would need to play several more years and keep having big playoff performances. Jerry Rice, with 2,245 career postseason receiving yards, is far and away ahead of the pack, with a record that will likely not be broken any time soon, and perhaps not ever.