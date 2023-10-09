Travis Kelce would not have practiced, if practice had happened today

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a sprained ankle during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Vikings. He returned in the second half, and the belief is that he’s fine.

He wasn’t sufficiently fine to practice on Monday. If practice had happened.

The Chiefs issued the perfunctory, and largely worthless, Monday practice report in advance of a Thursday night game. No team that played on Sunday ever practices on Monday before playing on Thursday. So every team makes approximations as whether and to what extent a player would have practiced, if practice had happened.

Kelce was listed as not practicing in the non-existent practice. Limited were linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee), and defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring).

Fully participating in the practice that did not happen would have been defensive end Mike Danna (rib), cornerback Trent McDuffie (quad), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (toe).

The 4-1 Chiefs host the 1-4 Broncos on Thursday night. Regardless of whether Kelce plays, it could get ugly.