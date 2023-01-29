Travis Kelce’s 15th playoff touchdown puts Chiefs up 13-3

It took more than 25 minutes of play for either team to find the end zone in the AFC Championship Game, but the Chiefs finally got a touchdown on the board.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid elected to go for it on a fourth-and-one from the Bengals’ 14-yard line with just under four minutes left to play and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had enough time to find tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone. Harrison Butker’s extra point extended Kansas City’s lead to 13-3.

It’s the 15th postseason touchdown catch of Kelce’s career. That ties Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff touchdown catches by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce has four catches for 55 yards so far on Sunday and Mahomes is 13-of-16 for 165 yards.