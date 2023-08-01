 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Washington Nationals v New York Mets
The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP source says
Sandy Alcantara
Mixing It Up: Alcantara changing his slider, Pfaadt avoiding his fastball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
nbc_golf_gt_bubbletalk_230801.jpg
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trayveon Williams carted off with ankle injury

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:08 PM

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams was carted off the practice field Tuesday.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Williams has an ankle injury that the team is evaluating.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Williams has spent most of his career on special teams. He has had 326 special teams snaps and 138 on offense in four seasons.

Williams, though, is the most experienced back behind Joe Mixon now that Samaje Perine is gone.

Williams has only 47 carries for 238 yards in his career but is expected to have an enhanced role this season.