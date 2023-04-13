 Skip navigation
Trayveon Williams feels ready for bigger role with Bengals

  
Published April 13, 2023 05:02 AM
There’s been a fair amount of activity in the Bengals backfield this offseason and there may still be more to come.

Samaje Perine left for a two-year deal with the Broncos and Trayveon Williams opted to re-sign with the team early in free agency. Perine said he left the team because he was unsure what the Bengals will do with Joe Mixon, who remains on the roster but could still be sent packing if the team opts to make a post-June 1 cut that would create more than $10 million in cap space.

With Perine already gone, Williams is looking at an enhanced opportunity for playing time regardless of the ultimate decision with Mixon. He’s only had 47 carries for 238 yards over four seasons, but said this week that he feels ready to make the most of it.

“In years past, it’s kind of been scratching and clawing just to stay on the team,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Now there’s a bigger opportunity with a little opening in the running back room. A bigger role. A bigger adjustment. I think I’m ready to make that adjustment.”

The draft should bring more clarity to the Bengals’ backfield plans for 2023, so Williams’ role should get more definition before the month is out.