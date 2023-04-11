 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tre Flowers visits Panthers

  
Published April 11, 2023 01:06 PM
nbc_pft_cardraftstrategy_230411
April 11, 2023 08:29 AM
Momentum towards the Panthers selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft is “real,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze Carolina's strategy.

Most of the players visiting NFL team facilities right now are prospective draft picks, but there are still some veteran free agents looking for homes for the 2023 season.

Cornerback Tre Flowers is in that category and he’s spending some time with a possible employer. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Flowers is visiting with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Flowers spent three-plus seasons with the Seahawks after entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick, but was waived during the 2021 season. He was claimed by the Bengals and appeared in 15 games, including their Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

Flowers appeared in 15 regular season games and two playoff contests for the Bengals last season. He had 27 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer was in Seattle’s front office when Flowers was drafted. If all goes well on Tuesday, the two men could be working together again.