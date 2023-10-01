Tre’Davious White carted off in Buffalo

A very good day for the Bills took a bad turn late in the third quarter of their game against the Dolphins.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White went down on a fourth down sack by defensive tackle Ed Oliver and the response of White and the Bills immediately made it clear that they feared a serious injury. White threw his helmet and his teammates took a knee around him while trainers examined him on the field.

A cart was brought out quickly and White rode to the locker room with a towel covering his head and face. It was a non-contact injury for White, who tore his ACL in November 2021.

The third quarter ended one play later and the Bills lead Miami 41-20 with 15 minutes to play.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m. ET: The Bills say White is being evaluated for an ankle injury.