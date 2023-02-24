 Skip navigation
Tremaine Edmunds: Bills have been good to me, I'm gonna let the free agency process take shape

  
Published February 24, 2023 09:44 AM
We’re less than a month away from the start of free agency and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is one of the players on track to hit the open market.

Edmunds played out the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2022 and posted 102 tackles, a sack and an interception in 13 regular season starts. He had 17 more tackles in the postseason and he sounds ready to find out what kind of offers that production will generate around the league next month.

“I’m gonna let the process take shape ,” Edmunds said, via Henry McKenna of FoxSports.com. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, they’ve been good to me. So I definitely say thank you to the Bills for everything that they’ve done for me these last five years. But like I said, man, I’m just right now — I’m in the backseat.”

The Bills have to slash some money in order to get under the cap by the start of the new league year and that would make it harder to come up with an offer ahead of free agency that would keep Edmunds from exploring other options. Of course, the Bills may have their eyes on players other than Edmunds for any cap space that they do generate in the coming weeks.