Tremon Smith agrees to sign with Broncos

  
Published March 15, 2023 09:17 AM
March 14, 2023 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze all the reported free agency additions in Denver, including Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Chris Manhertz, Zach Allen and Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos have agreed to a contract with a new piece for their secondary and special teams units.

According to multiple reports, they are set to sign Tremon Smith to a two-year deal. Those reports peg the maximum value of the deal at $5.5 million.

Smith spent the last two seasons with the Texans and saw action in their defensive backfield and as their kickoff returner. Smith averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return during his two years in Houston and recorded 43 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Smith entered the league as a Chiefs sixth-round pick in 2018 and he’s also played for the Packers and Colts over the course of his NFL career.