“Trending in right direction” for Damar Hamlin to return to action

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

“Trending in right direction” for Damar Hamlin to return to action

  
Published March 16, 2023 01:47 PM
nbc_pft_bufpoyer_230316
March 16, 2023 08:46 AM
The Bills are re-signing Jordan Poyer on a two year deal, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the safety's value in Buffalo.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but it is looking like Damar Hamlin will be back at safety for the Bills.

Hamlin has said that his goal is to return to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati. During a Thursday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane updated where things stand with Hamlin’s bid to return to action.

Beane said Hamlin has at least one more specialist to see before any clearance will come for him to make a full return to action, but that all signs have been positive thus far.

“Everything has checked out to this point, so it’s trending in right direction ,” Beane said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

It’s not clear when a final decision about Hamlin’s return will be made, but there’s still a good chunk of time before the Bills will be getting on the field for everything to come together.