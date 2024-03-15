Trenton Irwin re-signs with Bengals

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin is staying in Cincinnati,

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Irwin has agreed to a new deal with the Bengals. It is a one-year deal worth $2 million for Irwin.

Irwin joined the Bengals in 2019 and played sparingly in nine games over his first three seasons, but he became a bigger part of the offense the last two seasons. After three catches for 39 yards in those first three years, Irwin has posted 50 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns the last two seasons.

The 2024 role for Irwin will likely be determined by what happens with Tee Higgins. Higgins requested a trade after receiving the franchise tag earlier this month and his departure would open up a lot of snaps at the receiver spot. Even if he does stay, it looks like Tyler Boyd may be moving on and that would create new opportunities for other pass catchers in Cincinnati.