Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Trevon Diggs faces lawsuit for $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees

  
Published February 16, 2023 04:22 PM
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs faces a lawsuit from a former landlord over unpaid rent, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

According to a lawsuit filed in Denton County, Diggs signed a one-year lease for a home in Frisco, Texas, with a monthly rent of $5,500. He paid only the first month’s rent, Rose Marie Yadegar, the landlord, claims.

He moved out in July 2022 “in lieu of eviction.”

Yadegar is seeking $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees. She also is asking for $45.45 every two weeks for yard maintenance, $3,400 for damage repairs and $531.15 for carpet cleaning after the carpets were “soiled beyond normal wear and tear.”

Diggs, a second-round choice in 2020, earned $1.723 million last season and now is eligible for a new contract. He is due to make $4.843 million in 2023.

Diggs made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2022.