Report: Trevon Diggs faces lawsuit for $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs faces a lawsuit from a former landlord over unpaid rent, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

According to a lawsuit filed in Denton County, Diggs signed a one-year lease for a home in Frisco, Texas, with a monthly rent of $5,500. He paid only the first month’s rent, Rose Marie Yadegar, the landlord, claims.

He moved out in July 2022 “in lieu of eviction.”

Yadegar is seeking $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees. She also is asking for $45.45 every two weeks for yard maintenance, $3,400 for damage repairs and $531.15 for carpet cleaning after the carpets were “soiled beyond normal wear and tear.”

Diggs, a second-round choice in 2020, earned $1.723 million last season and now is eligible for a new contract. He is due to make $4.843 million in 2023.

Diggs made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2022.