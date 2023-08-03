Trevon Diggs says trash talk with Dak Prescott is all in good fun

Cowboys teammates Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott got chippy with each other during a practice earlier this week. Video showed the cornerback mouthing off to the quarterback after the defense stopped the offense on a play at the goal line but Prescott kept going and reacted as if he had scored.

“Shut your bitch ass up,” Diggs can be heard telling Prescott.

It was something that happens all the time at practice, most of which are conducted in private. But Prescott’s critics used the video to argue it shows Prescott’s lack of respect from teammates.

“I feel like it makes practice fun,” Diggs said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “At the end of the day, that’s my brother. I love Dak to death. There’s nothing behind it. It’s just competitiveness, it’s just football.”

Diggs and Prescott are close friends, and the quarterback told Fox 4 on Wednesday that it was “very healthy banter between two teammates.”

“That’s a guy that I spend a lot of time with,” Prescott said. “We’re always going back and forth and when you’re competing at a high level, when you’re competing and you believe your side’s better than the other side, that’s mutual and that’s iron sharpening iron. Words are words.”

Diggs was as direct with Prescott’s critics as he was with the quarterback himself during practice.

“Stay out of our business,” Diggs said. “People don’t need to worry about what we got going on, our relationship, my relationship with my brother. Dak is the leader of our team. He’s going to go out there and have a great year. I have the utmost respect for Dak.”