Trevor Lawrence has just three completions in first half as Cardinals lead 14-10

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:36 PM

To look at Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the first half today, you wouldn’t know which was a No. 1 overall pick on a lucrative contract, and which was a career backup.

Lawrence is 3-for-8 for 51 yards in the first half. Brissett is 20-for-25 for 161 yards in the first half. The Cardinals lead, 14-10.

Although the 6-4 Jaguars are playoff contenders and the 3-7 Cardinals are not, so far today it’s been the Cardinals who have looked like the better team. The Cardinals have 17 first downs to just five for the Jaguars, and a major difference comes from the kickers: Jaguars kicker Cam Little made his only field goal attempt, a 52-yarder, while Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland missed his only field goal attempt, a 33-yarder.

If the Jaguars can’t turn things around in the second half, there will be big questions about whether this team is actually a playoff contender.