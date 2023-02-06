 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence: I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going

  
Published February 6, 2023 03:32 AM
nbc_pft_achievers_230126
January 26, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether each team that lost in the Divisional Round overachieved, underachieved or properly achieved this season.

What a difference a year has made for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence said he “didn’t really know what was going to happen” after a rookie season that saw the team finish 3-14 after head coach Urban Meyer was fired 13 games into the season after a series of embarrassments. Lawrence did not play up to the expectations that accompanied him into the league and that made it hard to feel much excitement about the future.

This February saw Lawrence named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Jaguars to a division title under the tutelage of new head coach Doug Pederson. The quick turnaround has created a much different view of the future in Jacksonville.

“A lot’s changed. It’s a little bit easier to see just the direction that we’re headed ,” Lawrence said, via Grant Gordon of NFL Media. “Obviously, every year’s different, every year’s new and you gotta go and start from scratch. But just the culture that we built in Jacksonville, compared to this time last year, I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going moving forward. We have our coach, we’ve got a lot of our guys coming back on offense, defense.”

The hope for the Jaguars is that the 2022 season just scratched the surface of what the team can do with the Lawrence/Pederson partnership in place.