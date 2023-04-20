Trevor Lawrence: I think we’ve set a new standard of who we’re going to be

The Jaguars had an impressive finish to the 2022 season, winning the AFC South and staging a comeback victory over the Chargers in the Wild Card round.

As the club enters its second season under head coach Doug Pederson and the third year with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville is expected to be a significant player in the AFC. In his Wednesday press conference, Lawrence was asked about how that thought impacts the way he and the team will go about the offseason.

“I think we can’t really focus on the expectations,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, you’re doing something right when the expectations raise for your team. That’s just a by-product of the success we had last year, but still, last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to.

“Obviously, it was a good year for our team, for this city, for this organization, but there’s more out there, and I think we’ve set a new standard of who we’re going to be, the team we’re going to be. We’ve got to start that way this year. That’s the mindset I think. We don’t really think about those expectations much because all we can do is try to keep getting better, and we know, for us, that’s the floor.”

Lawrence added that the club has internal expectations, but noted that when it comes from the outside, “I just don’t think it’s good to pay attention to that stuff.

“We know what we’re capable of, and we’ve added more talent, and the sky is the limit for us. But we’ve got to get better every week, and we’ve got to focus on what is right in front of us. You can’t talk about winning the Super Bowl right now. You’ve got to look at getting better this week and keep stacking those for four or five months, and when the season comes, that’s how you put yourself in the best situation to be your best every week and just keep getting better.”

After the disastrous 2021 season under former head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year — leading the club to a 9-8 record. His passer rating went from 71.9 as a rookie to 95.2 in Year Two.