 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence: I think we’ve set a new standard of who we’re going to be

  
Published April 20, 2023 08:34 AM
nbc_pft_jagsoffense_230406v3
April 6, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the Jaguars are capable of now that Calvin Ridley has been reinstated and Evan Engram is back after being franchise tagged.

The Jaguars had an impressive finish to the 2022 season, winning the AFC South and staging a comeback victory over the Chargers in the Wild Card round.

As the club enters its second season under head coach Doug Pederson and the third year with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville is expected to be a significant player in the AFC. In his Wednesday press conference, Lawrence was asked about how that thought impacts the way he and the team will go about the offseason.

“I think we can’t really focus on the expectations,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, you’re doing something right when the expectations raise for your team. That’s just a by-product of the success we had last year, but still, last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to.

“Obviously, it was a good year for our team, for this city, for this organization, but there’s more out there, and I think we’ve set a new standard of who we’re going to be, the team we’re going to be. We’ve got to start that way this year. That’s the mindset I think. We don’t really think about those expectations much because all we can do is try to keep getting better, and we know, for us, that’s the floor.”

Lawrence added that the club has internal expectations, but noted that when it comes from the outside, “I just don’t think it’s good to pay attention to that stuff.

“We know what we’re capable of, and we’ve added more talent, and the sky is the limit for us. But we’ve got to get better every week, and we’ve got to focus on what is right in front of us. You can’t talk about winning the Super Bowl right now. You’ve got to look at getting better this week and keep stacking those for four or five months, and when the season comes, that’s how you put yourself in the best situation to be your best every week and just keep getting better.”

After the disastrous 2021 season under former head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year — leading the club to a 9-8 record. His passer rating went from 71.9 as a rookie to 95.2 in Year Two.